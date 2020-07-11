New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Austrian Rocks on Saturday beat Indian Tigers 10-4 to make the semifinals of the first Online Shooting League.

It was a must-win match for both teams in order to qualify for the semifinals.

The Austrian shooters took an early lead and maintained it throughout the match which lasted for 14 shots.

The Indian team, comprising para shooters, did manage to claim four points against the Austrians.

The other three teams to make the semifinals are Italian Style from Group A and French Frogs and Spanish Chanos from Group B.

The French and the Spanish are already through to the last four after beating Israel Maaborat but will still clash on Sunday in their second Group B match.

As per the event's format, each team comprises three rifle shooters who shoot in every round under the 'Race To 10' format. A point is awarded to the team which has a higher total of three shots. The team that reaches 10 points first wins the match.

The six teams were being divided into two groups and the top two from each pool made the semifinals, scheduled for July 18 and 19.

The final is slated for July 26 and will be preceded by the third-place match a day earlier. PTI

