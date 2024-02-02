Pattaya, Feb 2 (PTI): India' Avani Prashanth stayed in the top five with another solid card of 3-under 69 in the second round of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championships here on Friday.

The 17-year-old Avani began with a flourish with three birdies in the first six holes, but thereafter the putter went dry, and she had just one more birdie and one bogey.

At 7-under for 36 holes, Avani is tied fifth with China's Yahui Zhang (69), but the leader, Chun-Wei Wu of Taiwan, playing in the second last group after a tenth tee start, was on fire in her second nine.

Wu carded 7-under 65 to get to 12-under and five ahead of the Indian.

“I have not made any birdies on Par-5s so far, but they are also not all that easy. But I am hoping I will be able to get some over the next two days,” said Avani.

Apart from Avani, the only other Indian to make the cut was debutant Saanvi Somu (72) who played superbly to hang on for the weekend.

The other Indians missed the cut. Vidhatri Urs, who was 1-over after the first added a 77 and at six-over as she missed the cut by four shots.

She had a rough 7-over front nine. Mannat Brar (82-75) showed a lot of improvement, and Heena Kang (81-79) and Keerthana Rajeev Nair (81-79) also missed the cut.

Avani was happy with her putting. “I think I putted really well today. Started off average with pulling my tee wood on first and then leaving my approach short, and then had a good 10-footer for par. I think that put me into a good roll.

“I birdied 3rd, 4th, and 6th and I was really happy with that. I made a bit of an error on 9 hitting the hazard and saved bogey there. Putter dried up a little bit on the back nine but then made one birdie and I am glad I finished 3-under. I'm sitting in a good position.”

Avani, who loves to rally from behind, said, “I love chasing, so this has put me in a good positive frame of mind. I'm doing what I like and there is no unnecessary pressure on me. I'm just excited to see how it pans out.”

Leader Wu birdied five times in her second nine, which was the front side of the challenging Siam Country Club. Wu, who began the day with a birdie-birdie start from the tenth, carded 7-under 65 and was 12-under for 36 holes.

Wu held a two-shot lead over second placed Japan's Minano Muguruma (66) and in shared third place were Korea's Lee Hyosong (66) and Thailand's Pimpisa Rubrong (68) at 8-under.

