Orleans (France), Mar 8 (PTI) Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty's impressive run at the USD 240,000 Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end as he went down in straight games to world number 14 Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles semifinals here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Ayush, a bronze medalist at the 2023 World Junior Championships, showed flashes of brilliance but couldn't sustain the pressure, losing 13-21, 15-21 in 40 minutes.

Also Read | Stade Rennais vs PSG, Ligue 1 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch French League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

India's campaign thus ended in the competition.

Ayush began well, opening up a 6-3 lead with a booming forehand smash. He extended his advantage to 7-5, but Chun-Yi clawed back to 7-7 with a cross-court return. The Taipei shuttler then grabbed four consecutive points to lead at the interval with a cross-court jump smash.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Get German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Chun-Yi dominated proceedings after the break, with Ayush struggling to handle his opponent's attacking returns. The Taipei player soon had eight game points and sealed the first game with another powerful smash.

In the second game, Chun-Yi opened with a slender 3-1 lead, but Ayush fought back to level it at 5-5 after a series of exciting rallies. However, the Taipei shuttler regained the advantage, moving to 7-5. The two players exchanged points before Chun-Yi took a one-point lead with a tight net play.

Chun-Yi continued to dictate the pace, jumping to 16-11 with another net battle victory. Ayush displayed some solid defence, including a backhand straight block, but Chun-Yi was always one step ahead. The Taipei player soon moved to 19-13, taking five match points before converting the final one with a precise return.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)