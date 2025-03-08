After a morale boosting win over arch rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich will turn their focus on the German Bundesliga where VFL Bochum lies in wait. The Bavarians are top of the points table with 61 points from 24 matches played, eight more than second placed Bayer Leverkusen. After a disappointing campaign last term, the team is doing well once again and looking like their old self under the management of Vincente Kompany. Opponents VFL Bochum are currently 16th in the points table and embroiled in a relegation battle. They need to start winning consistently to stay safe. Bayern Munich versus VFL Bochum will be televised on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. Manuel Neuer Out For 'Foreseeable Future' With Calf Injury, Bayern Munich Confirms Status After Medical Reports.

Jonas Urbig will step in for the injured Manuel Neuer with the Bayern Munich skipper nursing a calf injury. Harry Kane will lead the attack, and the England skipper has once again proved his mettle in the Bundesliga. Thomas Muller will be part of the team as the second striker with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry on the wings. Joshua Kimmich will partner Leon Gortezka in central midfield.

Ivan Ordets, Gerrit Holtmann, and Myron Boadu are the players missing out for VFL Bochum due to injury. Timo Horn in goal should expect a busy day at work with Bayern Munich boasting of the strongest attack in the league. Giorgos Masouras and Philipp Hofmann will partner in the final third for the visitors. Bayer Leverkusen Cruise Past Eintracht Frankfurt 4–1 To Keep Pressure on Bayern Munich in Bundesliga 2024–25 Title Race.

When is Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum in Bundesliga 2024-25 will be played on Saturday, March 8. The Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum match will be played at the Allianz Arena and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum live streaming online. Bayern Munich create plenty of chances at home and this game will be no different. Bayern Munich will score for fun in this game as they storm their way to a 4-0 win.

