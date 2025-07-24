The Pakistan national cricket team secured an easy 74-run victory over the Bangladesh national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series on July 24. With this victory, the Green Shirts avoided a whitewash as the hosts clinched the series 2-1. Talking about the contest, Pakistan scored 178-7 after a blistering 63-run knock from opener Sahibzada Farhan. For Bangladesh, speedster Taskin Ahmed scalped three wickets. In response, none of the hosts' batters reached the half-century. Bangladesh were bundled out for 104 runs in 16.4 overs after a brilliant effort from Pakistan bowlers. Salman Mirza took three wickets to help his side defend a 179-run target. Who Is Ahmed Daniyal? Know All About Pakistan’s New Fast Bowler Who Clocked 146 Kmph During BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025.

