New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra rejected the allegations of poor playing conditions at the venue of the ongoing India Open 2026 made earlier by Denmark shuttler Mia Blichfeldt.

The BAI General Secretary told ANI that the India Open tournament is a test event ahead of the BWF World Championships, which India is set to host in August. He noted that the coaches and players have praised the India Open arrangements. He added that Mia Blichfeldt has "some issues with dust and allergies", and the organisers can't do anything about that.

Also Read | Amateur Jordan Smith Claims Inaugural Million-Dollar ‘One Point Slam’ at Australian Open 2026, Local Tennis Player Beats Jannik Sinner In Process.

"This event is a test event for us before the BWF World Championships. Everyone has appreciated the wooden flooring and playing area here (Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium). There are no issues with accommodation or transport. Mia (Denmark's shuttler Mia Blichfeldt) has some issues with dust and allergies; we can't say anything about that. Players and coaches have appreciated the work BAI has put into this tournament. Regarding complaints about the cold weather, we installed additional heaters and increased the number of heaters. We will talk to BWF about their requirements and will do everything. This way, World Championships will be organised well," said Sanjay Mishra while speaking to ANI.

Notably, Anders Antonsen, also a Danish shuttler, has withdrawn from the India Open 2026, citing severe air pollution in New Delhi. In an Instagram story, Anders said he hopes New Delhi's air quality will improve later this year, when the national capital will host the BWF World Championships. Anders also confirmed that BWF has fined him 5000 USD.

Also Read | India Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Dismisses Concerns Over Playing Conditions in New Delhi.

Speaking about Anders' withdrawal from the tournament, Sanjay Mishra said that Anders can't comment on the conditions in India "while sitting in Denmark."

"He (Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen) can't comment on the conditions here while sitting in Denmark. His reason for withdrawal was not accepted by BWF, and he was fined."

"There is no place for politics in this sport. It is wrong to support those who criticise our nation from abroad," the BAI General Secretary added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)