Panipat, Dec 23 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winning wrestler Bajrang Punia emphasised on the significance of balanced diet in an athlete's career when he interacted with students at Aarohi Model School here on Thursday.

Bajrang met students of 75 schools from four districts during the visit under the 'Meet the Champions' initiative.

The grappler also promoted Indian traditional sports by participating in a game of Kho - Kho with the students. He even showed them some easy-to-do fitness exercises.

"I am very happy that I have come to this school, it reminds me of my school days because even I come from a village in Haryana and coming back here is like coming back to school," Bajrang said.

"India has one of the largest and youngest population in the world, but we still get so few Olympic medals. One of the main reasons for this is as a nation a large section of the population is still undernourished and don't get the right diet.

"Therefore, if you want to be mentally and physically strong and see India on the top in any field, you need to eat the right things and exercise at least for half an hour, twice a day."

Bajrang also asked students to give up junk food.

The campaign is jointly being organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

