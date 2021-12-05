Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 5 (ANI): Azhar Ali reached his 34th career fifty as only 38 balls' play was possible on the second day of the second Test in which Pakistan added 27 runs to their overnight score to reach 188 for two against Bangladesh on Sunday.

After there was no play in the first session, play resumed following an early lunch and Pakistan began confidently and convincingly before rain halted play after 6.2 overs.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Shortly before rain ended the second day's play, Azhar Ali hit back to back boundaries off Ebadot Hossain to complete his 34th 50 in his 91st Test. When day's play was finally called off, Azhar was batting on 52 after beginning the day at 36.

Babar Azam, who was 60 overnight in Pakistan's 161 for two, started impressively with a boundary off the first ball of the day and was still at the crease on 71 with eight fours and a six.

Also Read | Women's Asian Championship 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, India Schedule 7 Squad, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Hockey Tournament.

The two batters have so far added 118 runs for the unfinished third-wicket partnership.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 188/2 (Babar Azam 71* Azhar Ali 52*; Taijul Islam 2-49) v Bangladesh (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)