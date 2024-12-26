Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 26 (ANI): Saifullah Kabir Nahid, a former Taekwondo player for Bangladesh and current board member of the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation, opened up on taekwondo scene of the country, the challenges it faces and some positives that have emerged from it over the years.

Nahid spoke to ANI in an interview. Nahid represented his country is various international competitions such as 12th South Asian Games in 2016, 2016 Kore Cup Taekwondo Championship, Poomsae International Taekwondo Championship etc. Additionally he won the medal in the 2014 Korean Ambassador Cup Taekwondo Championship. He has also served as a Taekwondo coach. Currently he is a board member of the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation and a global ambassador for the sport.

Speaking to ANI about the Bangladesh taekwondo scene, Nahid said that the sport has grown immensely in past two decades and has found its way into schools, universities and local communities.

"However, challenges remain. Facilities are still developing, and while there is support for national-level athletes, resources like training equipment, professional coaching, and financial rewards for champions need to be expanded. Despite these limitations, the spirit of athletes in Bangladesh is remarkable, and their drive to succeed continues to elevate the sport on both national and international stages," he added.

He said that in much more urbanised areas like Dhaka, there are gyms and centers providing structured training programmes and national level players get access to camps and specialised coaching provided by federation. However, funding related issues still remain.

"Lack of funding limits access to state-of-the-art facilities and international exposure for athletes. Financial rewards for athletes are improving, but they are still modest compared to global standards. Scholarships, sponsorships, and government grants for Taekwondo practitioners need to be more widely available to encourage talent at the grassroots level," he added.

Nahid said that his journey with the sport started as a child as growing up, he loved martial arts. He credited taekewondo for changing his life.

"Over the years, this sport became more than a passion; it became a way of life. I have had the honor of representing Bangladesh on international platforms like the 12th South Asian Games, the 2016 Korea Cup, and the Bhutan International Championship. Each experience solidified my belief in the power of Taekwondo--not just as a sport but as a transformative discipline that builds character, resilience, and strength," he added.

As an ambassador for the sport, he aims to promote it as a tool for "personal development, cultural exchange, and global unity.".

"I have worked to build bridges between Bangladesh and other countries, facilitating exchange programs for athletes to learn and grow. My efforts include promoting Bangladeshi talent on international platforms and advocating for better policies and resources to nurture young athletes. It is a role that allows me to represent my country with pride while advancing Taekwondo's values globally."

"My vision for Taekwondo in Bangladesh is to make it more accessible and integrated into communities and schools. I want to see it recognized not just as a competitive sport but as a tool for character development and life skills. Globally, I envision Taekwondo becoming a universal discipline that transcends competition, fostering respect, unity, and personal growth among people of all ages," he added.

Nahid on a concluding note, gave an advice to young athletes to stay disciplined and patient as Taekwondo is also about "building character, mental strength, and resilience" aside from winning medals.

"Focus on learning and growing with every practice session and competition. Remember, Taekwondo is a lifelong journey. With dedication and consistency, it will reward you with skills and life lessons that extend far beyond the mat," he signed off. (ANI)

