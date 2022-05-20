Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 20 (ANI): Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka after sustaining an injury to his hand.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the off-spinner Nayeem was seen with the injured finger in wraps, on the flight from Chattogram, where the first Test was played, to Dhaka on Friday. The first Test against Sri Lanka ended in a Draw.

Also Read | MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 69.

"Nayeem has sustained a fracture in his middle finger of bowling hand and might take at least three weeks to get fully cured," ESPNcricinfo quotes BCB physician Monzur Hussain Chowdhury as saying.

"But we will again assess him on Friday to know whether he will be able to play in the second Test or not," he added.

Also Read | IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Playing His Last Game for CSK? Definitely Not, Reckons Sunil Gavaskar.

Nayeem bagged career-best figures of 6/105 in the first innings against Sri Lanka. He removed the likes of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, and Dinesh Chandimal in the first Test.

The second Test, which will be a decisive match, between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will start on May 23 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)