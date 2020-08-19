Sydney [Australia], Aug 19 (ANI): Bankwest Stadium in Sydney will host the entire A-League 2020 Finals Series, including the Grand Final which will be played on August 30, said Football Federation Australia (FFA).

FFA Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke is looking forward to another exciting edition of the A-League 2020 Finals Series.

"We have witnessed some amazing football since the restart of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 Season with some 27 matches played in 34 days," O'Rourke said in a statement.

"Under the current circumstances, we have made the decision to remain in NSW for the A-League 2020 Finals Series and have selected Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta to host all matches," he added.

FFA Head of Leagues said a limited number of fans will be allowed in Semifinals and Grand Final.

"A limited number of fans will be able to attend the A-League 2020 Grand Final (August 30) as well as the A-League 2020 Semi-Finals, double-header matches (August 26)," O'Rourke said.

A-League 2020 Elimination Finals will be played on August 22 and 23 without fans. In addition, the FFA will also be re-introducing the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during all matches of the A-League 2020 Finals Series. (ANI)

