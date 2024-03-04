Barcelona, Mar 4 (AP) Regular midfielders Frenkie De Jong and Pedri will miss upcoming matches because of injuries sustained this weekend, Barcelona said on Monday.

De Jong had a lateral ligament sprain in his right ankle, while Pedri has a right thigh muscle problem. Barcelona said their “recovery will determine” their availability, and did not specify how long they will be sidelined.

Both players had to be replaced in the first half of the 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The Catalan club hosts Mallorca in the league on Friday before welcoming Napoli in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on March 12. The first leg in Italy ended 1-1. (AP)

