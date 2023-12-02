Munich, Dec 2 (AP) Bayern Munich's home game against Union Berlin was called off because of heavy snowfall on Saturday.

Cold weather, snowfall and ice have caused transport chaos in Munich and southern Germany.

Also Read | Indian Men's Junior Hockey Team Leave From Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for FIH World Cup 2023.

“It was decided not to play the game because of the security risks for all involved,” Union said in a statement 5½ hours before the Bundesliga game was due to start.

The league added that the Allianz Arena management “has kept the stadium from hosting today's game due to persistent heavy snowfall.”

Also Read | LLC 2023: India Capitals Look To Secure Playoff Spot With Win Over Manipal Tigers.

News agency DPA reported that flight operations at Munich airport were suspended, and numerous railway lines around Munich had to be closed on Saturday night. Passengers had to spend the night on trains in Ulm and Munich. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)