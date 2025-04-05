Munich, Apr 5 (AP) Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is set to miss next week's Champions League quarterfinal game against Inter Milan after tearing a hamstring.

Bayern said a scan showed Musiala had “a muscle tear in his left hamstring” following Bayern's 3-1 win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday. Bayern said that Musiala would be out “for the time being,” without giving any further details Saturday.

Musiala netted Bayern's first goal to level the score but later limped off injured early in the second half.

The injury could mean more game time for the experienced Thomas Müller, who replaced Musiala off the bench Friday and who announced Saturday he is leaving Bayern at the end of the season.

Bayern hosts Inter on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The second game is April 16. (AP)

