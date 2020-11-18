Melbourne [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Melbourne Stars have signed Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League season.

The 21-year-old left-arm wrist spinner is expected to be available for the full BBL season. Khan's signing follows last week's additions of England's Jonny Bairstow and West Indian Nicholas Pooran to the club's international roster.

Khan played 8 matches for the Brisbane Heat last season, taking 8 wickets and has represented teams in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for the Stars during this BBL season. The squad is looking strong and I'd like to thank the club for giving me the chance to be part of it. Together I am sure we will build a successful season," Zahir said in a statement.

Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey welcomed Khan's signing.

"We're looking forward to having Zahir on board for this season. His left arm wrist spin will give us a variety of options. Together with Adam Zampa, Tom O'Connell, Clint Hinchliffe and the support of our skipper Glenn Maxwell, we're pleased with the group of spinners we have over the course of the season," Hussey said. (ANI)

