New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended wishes to Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, as he turned 34 on Monday.

BCCI took to their Twitter and posted a picture of the Indian pacer. "Here's wishing #TeamIndia speedster Umesh Yadav a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

Indian bowler Ishant Sharma also posted a picture of him with Umesh and sent him 'good wishes' on his special day.

"Happy Birthday bro Umesh Yadav! Hope you enjoy your day to the fullest! Have a great year ahead!!" tweeted Ishant Sharma.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals also posted a collage of the 34-year-old with a message.

"Here's wishing the timber dismantling, bottle flipping, and always smiling Vidarbha Express a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one, Umesh Yadav," DC captioned the post.

Umesh Yadav made his Test debut for India in November 2011 against the West Indies, and since then has represented the country in 49 matches in red-ball cricket and picked 154 wickets. He has also played 75 ODIs and bagged 106 wickets at an average of 33.63. (ANI)

