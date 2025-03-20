By Vipul Kashyap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Each player in the squad of the ICC Champions Trophy winning team will be given Rs 3 crore, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said.

BCCI on Thursday announced a cash prize of Rs 58 crore for the ICC Champions Trophy-winning Indian team, with the contributions of all players, coaching staff, support staff and members of men's selection committee to be recognised.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia revealed the breakdown of the cash prize, saying, "Rs 3 crore each will be given to every player. Rs 3 crore will be given to the head coach (Gautam Gambhir), Rs 50 lakh will be given to the remaining coaches (assistant coaches Ryan Ten Doeschate, Abhishek Nayar, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel), remaining support staff will 50 lakh each and BCCI officials will get Rs 25 lakh each."

Team India continued its monstrous white-ball run after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final heartbreak, winning their second successive white-ball trophy after ICC T20 World Cup 2024, beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final of CT 2025 at Dubai on March 9.

A press release from BCCI announced, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is delighted to announce a cash reward of INR 58 crore for Team India following their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff and members of the Men's Selection Committee."

Under the able and astute leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament, registering four commanding victories en route to the final. The team began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan. They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before ultimately overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semi-final.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI: "Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country."

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, "The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India's top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come. The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage."

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI said, "This cash reward is a tribute to the outstanding performances delivered by the team throughout the tournament. The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country. The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality."

Prabhtej Bhatia, Treasurer, BCCI said, "The BCCI takes immense pride in acknowledging the hard work and dedication of our players and support staff, and this cash prize reflects our commitment to encouraging excellence in Indian cricket. We remain committed to providing the best resources and infrastructure to help Indian cricket continue its dominance on the global stage. This triumph further underscores the strength and depth of talent available at all levels."

Rohan Gauns Dessai, Honorary Joint Secretary, BCCI said, "Team India looked solid throughout the tournament and the final against New Zealand was a spectacular game. It brought a lot of joy and cheer to the nation and Team India fans across the globe. This success is a reflection of the robust cricketing system in place, and we will continue to strengthen it to maintain our supremacy in world cricket." (ANI)

