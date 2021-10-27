New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended wishes to former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, as he turned 37 on Wednesday.

BCCI took to Twitter and remembered the achievements of the Indian pacer. "173 intl. Matches. 301 intl. wickets & 2821 intl. Runs. Second #TeamIndia cricketer to take a Test hat-trick 2007 World T20-winner. Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday," tweeted the BCCI.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also posted a picture of him with Irfan and sent him good wishes on his special day.

"Happy Birthday bhai @IrfanPathan You amaze us every time with your skills, wishing you always the best! #HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan," tweeted Raina.

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir also posted a picture of the old days and wished Irfan 'a healthy life'.

"Happy birthday @IrfanPathan. May you have a long & healthy life! Keep smiling brother!" tweeted Gambhir.

Pathan played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the player of the match.

He is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match. In 2006, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf on consecutive deliveries.

The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.

Pathan donned the Indian jersey for the first time in Test cricket when he played against Australia at Adelaide in 2003. India won that match by four wickets and Pathan picked his maiden wicket in the game. (ANI)

