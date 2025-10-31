Mumbai, October 31: Bengaluru FC kicked off their Group C campaign in the AIFF Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday. The Blues scored one in each half. Bengaluru FC, who struck a balance between youthful energy and seasoned campaigners, delivered a dominating performance under the Fatorda floodlights, with teenager Taorem Kelvin Singh opening his club account in the 34th minute, while Sunil Chhetri converted a late penalty in the 86th to wrap up a 2-0 win for his side, according to the AIFF official website. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Bipin Singh Scores Brace As East Bengal Beat Chennaiyin FC in Second Group A Encounter.

The opening half at the PJN Stadium saw Bengaluru FC dominate possession and press high from the very outset. Their quick midfield exchanges and coordinated movements kept the Black and White Brigade's defenders alert and pinned back.

Mohammedan Sporting grew into the match and found their rhythm as the clock ticked on, with Tangva Ragui trying his luck from long range, only to send it straight into the hands of Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Bengaluru began to grow more frustrated as they struggled to make their way past the Mohammedan defence.

In the 34th minute, the breakthrough finally arrived through Taorem Kelvin Singh, who netted his maiden goal in the Bengaluru jersey. A well-timed cross from Braian Sanchez on the left found Kelvin, who controlled the ball with a good first touch and rifled it into the top corner with his left boot.

Despite conceding, Mohammedan Sporting did not stop pressing forward through both flanks, with Lalthankima and then Adison, both forcing Sandhu into action. The first half ended 1-0 with Bengaluru FC holding the lead through their organised defence. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Goalless Draw Against Dempo SC Puts Group A on Knife-Edge.

The restart saw the Mohammedan try to take early control, as they aggressively pressed forward. Chhetri came close in the 54th minute, when he connected with a chance created by Rahul Bheke. Five minutes later, Vinith Venkatesh's free kick found Chhetri again, only for the latter's volley to miss the target by inches, according to the AIFF official website.

Sanchez almost doubled the lead for Bengaluru when his 79th-minute strike hit the post after a well-constructed move down the right. Minutes later, Chhetri was fouled inside the box and converted the ensuing penalty into the bottom corner with trademark calm to give his side the extra cushion.

