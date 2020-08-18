Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 18 (ANI): Cricket South Africa has announced the appointment of Beresford Williams as the Acting President of the cricket board in the country.

The decision was taken following the resignation of the President of the Board of Cricket South Africa, Chris Nenzani.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Player Update: Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal & Hardik Pandya Report for Mumbai Indians Camp.

Williams will be the Acting President until the Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for the 5th of September 2020.

The board also confirmed that Dr. Jacques Faul has also stepped down as acting CEO of CSA

Also Read | WWE Raw Aug 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Makes Shawn Michaels His Next Victim, The Viper Hits Drew McIntyre With RKO After Assaulting HBK (View Pics).

"Dr. Faul has put in place a detail transitional plan that will ensure the organisation makes a seamless transition to a new Acting CEO, that the Board will advise on shortly," CSA said in an official release.

On Monday, Chris Nenzani resigned as the president of the Members' Council and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CSA.

"Nenzani has led CSA with dedication and astutely since 2013. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance, and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population," CSA had said in an official statement.

"On behalf of Cricket South Africa's Members' Council and the Board of Directors, we thank Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)