New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Australian Test great Ian Healy has called in for Beau Webster's selection for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in Adelaide next week.

On Thursday, Webster was drafted into Australia's 14-player squad as a cover for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for the second Test, amid concerns over the latter's fitness.

For Healy, Webster should be involved in the playing XI rather than just serving as a cover-up for Marsh.

"I like that, but I don't reckon standby; get him in. I don't really like just adding him to the squad unless he's going to play; drop the 12th man. You drop [Scott] Boland out ... and add Beau Webster," Healy said on SEN, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

Webster impressed during Australia A two unofficial Tests against India A, ending as the second-highest run-getter for the hosts by racking up 145 runs at an average of 72.50 with a half-century. He also made a valuable contribution with the ball bychipping with seven scalps at an average under 20.

The 30-year-old has garnered 303 runs in the Sheffield Shield this year, averaging 50.50, and with the ball he has picked up nine wickets.

Healy went on to make a case for Webster's selection on the back of his consistent performances and his presence adding depth to Australia's batting unit.

"He's through his injury phases. He's massive, he's two meters tall, and he's performed at every level--youth cricket, second XI, Australia A, and Shield level," he said.

"He's an all-rounder; he's consistent with the bat, good under pressure, and it might be time. That could be the way that we fill in a batting position; Mitch Marsh moves up if he is injury-free, and then an all-rounder comes in," he added.

After facing a 295-run humbling at the hands of India in the BGT series opener, Australia will certainly ponder on the eleven players that they decide to field for the day-night Test.

Cricket Australia high-performance chief, Ben Oliver, is not expecting any changes in the playing XI, but reminded that the final call will be of selectors.

"I am not expecting any huge changes in the way that we are approaching the Test series. We have got a very strong, experienced squad, but they will make their assessments on the conditions," he said.

Australia squad for the second Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. (ANI)

