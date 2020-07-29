New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) Residential Academy at Sohana in Haryana on Wednesday claimed that it has achieved 100 per cent pass result in the Class X examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The academy is run in partnership with the Vedas International School.

Also Read | England vs Ireland, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs IRE 1st ODI 2020 at Rose Bowl Stadium.

"In the CBSE results of Class X, the players of BBFS Residential Academy received an astounding 100% passing result – a rare and extraordinary feat by young aspiring players," the BBFS said in a release.

"The Residential Academy's Football Programme also has students on scholarship. Out of the 24 scholars, 18 have secured first class scores with 22 pupils securing a distinction across subjects like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, and Social Sciences," it added.

Also Read | Sokratis Papastathopoulos Transfer News Latest Update: Greek Defender's Agent Labels Arsenal Exit Rumours As 'Fake News'.

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who is a co-founder of BBFS, was delighted at the academic success of the players from his school.

"This is a tremendous achievement for the players, who have not only been working hard on the field, but also striving to do well in their academics. The results truly reflect their dedication," he said.

"Choosing to be a professional player is always a tough pathway, but we at BBFS are doing our best to provide the right framework and support system to guide aspiring players as they go forward in their professional careers.

"This is a sign of empowerment to all young boys and girls who wish to pursue their passion for sports."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)