Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday interacted with former cricketer Mithali Raj here during his one-day visit to Telangana.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 Match vs Pakistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dubai.

"Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi.

"She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji," Nadda tweeted.

The BJP president interacted with Mithali Raj, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, ahead of a public meeting at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of 'padayatra' of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)