Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for their fourth appearance in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Vijayendra Yediyurappa, State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and MLA from Shikaripura, who extended his heartfelt support to the team through a post on his official X handle.

Reflecting on RCB's journey and the enduring passion of its fanbase, Yediyurappa wrote,

"It's been 18 years since the tournament began, and through it all, two things have stayed constant: Virat Kohli's electric presence and the unwavering passion of RCB fans. The trophy may have alluded us so far, but the spirit has never wavered.

We've been here three times before, on the brink of glory, but this year feels different. There's fire, belief, and an unshakable hunger to bring the cup home.

Here's to the team carrying the hopes of millions - play bold, play fearless, and make this season unforgettable. All the very best! The entire RCB family is right behind you!"

He acknowledged the heartbreak of previous finals, noting that while the coveted trophy has eluded the team thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, their spirit has remained unbroken.

RCB will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Both teams have yet to lift the IPL trophy, making this clash a historic opportunity for either side to end their title drought.

PBKS have qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, losing the match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the final. They finished the league stage in second spot with 19 points from 14 games before beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their berth in the final.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, topped the league stage with 19 points from 14 games and a better net run rate than RCB.

However, PBKS lost their Qualifier 1 game against RCB, leading to them facing Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash, which they won by five wickets to secure their spot in the summit match. (ANI)

