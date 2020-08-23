Bologna [Italy], Aug 23 (ANI): The Italian club Bologna FC on Sunday said that coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for coronavirus.

The club said Mihajlovic is 'completely asymptomatic' and will remain in isolation for the next two weeks.

Also Read | PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Online Champions League Final: Watch UCL 2019-20 Match Free Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Having returned to Bologna on Friday, Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID-19. Our Coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines," the club said in a statement.

Bologna also said that youth players have tested negative while the first team players will undergo tests on Monday.

Also Read | CPL 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks: Watch Free Live TV Telecast of Caribbean Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports in India.

"The entire Primavera team group underwent medical tests in the past few days with all the results returning as negative. First Team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow,' the statement read.

Under Mihajlovic, Bologna had finished the 2019-2020 season of the Serie A on the 12th spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)