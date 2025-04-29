Udine (Italy), Apr 29 (AP) Bologna held on for a scoreless draw at Udinese in Serie A and a precious point in its bid to play in European competition next season.

Bologna dominated possession on Monday but goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski was made to work much harder than his counterpart.

The team was one point out of the top four Champions League qualifying places. Bologna played in the Champions League this season for the first time in 60 years.

Lazio could have replaced Bologna in fifth place but drew at home with Parma 2-2 from 2-0 down.

Lazio's point left it out of the top six European qualifying places on goal difference.

Pedro scored twice in the last 11 minutes for Lazio after Parma forward Jacob Ondrejka scored at the start of each half.

Parma ran its unbeaten streak to seven games, including six draws, to be five points from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, in the fight to avoid relegation, Cagliari won at Hellas Verona 2-0 to replace the home side in 15th place and eight points from the drop with four rounds remaining. AP

