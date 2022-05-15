Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hailed the TCS for exhibiting its corporate responsibility by organising the TCS 10K Run in the city.

According to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), it was a clean sweep by the Kenyan women with winner Irene Cheptai (30:35), first runner-up Hellen Obiri (30:44) and second runner-up Joyce Tele (31:47).

"The TCS has done a good job by organising the run. TCS has exhibited its corporate social responsibility by allowing many non-governmental agencies to mobilise contributions through this forum for social causes," Bommai said while flagging off the 10K run.

The Chief Minister said the run would bring a new enthusiasm in life as more than 17,000 people, including the differently-abled and senior citizens, participated in the run for good health, national cause and enthusiasm for life.

IDFC First Bank was the associate sponsor of the 10K run and its CEO and MD V Vaidyanathan too participated in the event, a statement said.

