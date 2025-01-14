Monza, Jan 14 (AP) Monza notched its second win in Serie A after shocking high-flying visitor Fiorentina 2-1 on Monday.

Monza's first win since October snapped a five-game losing streak.

Salvatore Bocchetti's beleaguered side remained on the bottom of Serie A but the win cut the gap to second-from-bottom Venezia to one point.

Fiorentina was sixth having missed a chance to go above Juventus.

Patrick Ciurria gave Monza the lead two minutes before halftime when he followed up to lash a loose ball into the corner of the net with his left foot.

The midfielder has missed much of the season through injury and recorded his first goal of the campaign.

Fiorentina replaced Albert Gudmundsson with Lucas Beltran at the break and he was unlucky to see a goal-bound shot cleared off the line nine minutes into the second half.

Beltran did get a goal from the penalty spot with 16 minutes remaining but it came after Daniel Maldini scored a second for Monza. (AP)

