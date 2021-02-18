Mies (Switzerland), Feb 18 (AP) The FIBA has changed this weekend's AmeriCup qualifying schedule because two national teams could not reach their destinations.

Brazil was to play in Cali, Colombia. FIBA said the team was denied entry to that country "due to restrictions imposed by the national health authorities."

Brazil was scheduled to play Panama and Paraguay this weekend.

Cuba was to play in San Juan, Puerto Rico. No reason was given for why the Cubans did not make it. Cuba was to play three games — two against Canada and one against the Dominican Republic.

The events in Colombia and Puerto Rico are being staged in bubbles, with no outside guests including fans and media permitted, because of the protocols put in place to play during a pandemic. AP

