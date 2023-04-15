Rio de Janeiro, Apr 15 (AP) Copa Libertadores defending champion Flamengo of Brazil said it had signed a contract with Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli until December 2024.

Earlier this week, Flamengo fired Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira after he lost all four titles he played for since taking over in January.

The 63-year-old Sampaoli was fired from Sevilla in March, less than six months after replacing Julen Lopetegui, but the Argentinian coach still has many fans in Brazil following his stints at Santos and Atletico Mineiro in Brazil between 2019 and 2021.

Sampaoli also coached Chile's and Argentina's national teams and Olympique Marseille, among others.

Brazilian media reported that Flamengo initially wanted to bring back another Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, currently in charge at Fenerbahçe.

Former Porto and Fenerbahçe coach Pereira was in charge when Flamengo lost the Brazilian Supercup, the Club World Cup, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Rio state championship titles. AP

