New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that 22 out of 25 state units attended a meeting hosted by him here on Sunday, adding that "his candidates" for various posts for the federation elections on August 12 will be announced on July 31.

Monday is the last date for filing nominations.

"Twenty-two of the 25 states unites associated with the WFI attended the meeting. (Our) candidates will be announced on Monday," said BJP MP Brij Bhushan, who hosted the meeting at a five-star hotel here.

Brij Bhushan, against whom the country's six top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajranj Punia and Sakshi Malik had levelled allegations of sexual harassment, is ineligible to contest as he has completed 12 years a head of the federation -- the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.

A state unit member who attended the meeting here said on condition of anonymity that the BJP leader's son-in-law, who is widely being touted as Brij Bhushan's successor for the top WFI post and a representative from Bihar in the August 12 WFI elections, will not contest for a top position.

"He (Vishal) declared his inability to contest the elections because he is very occupied and will not be able to do justice to his job if he gets elected," said a state unit member secretary.

"He will, however, cast his vote," the secretary added.

However, Brij Bhushan's candidates could face challenge from rival candidates, who reportedly had a parallel meeting of their own at a different location in the national capital.

"There will be another meeting on Sunday before the filing of nominations at the Olympic Bhawan, which will be chaired by Brij Bhushan," added another source close to the BJP MP's camp.

The day-to-day activities of the WFI are being managed by the Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc committee, led by Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

