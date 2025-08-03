London [UK], August 3 (ANI): Batter Harry Brook continued his fine run in the ongoing home series against India, slamming the third-fastest century by an England batter against the Asian giants.

Brook entered the record books during the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. While chasing 374 runs for his side, Brook came in with his side at 106/3. He unleashed a brutal counter-attack and a 195-run stand with fellow Yorkshire mate Joe Root, smashing 111 in just 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 113.26.

Also Read | Is Chris Woakes Fit to Bat in 4th Innings of India vs England 5th Test 2025?.

The fastest centurion for England against India is Jamie Smith (80 balls at Birmingham), followed by Ben Duckett (88 balls), with both of these centuries coming in this series only.

So far in the series, Brook has scored 481 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 53.44, with two centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 158, which came at Birmingham.

Also Read | FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Exhibition Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In 30 Tests so far, Brook has scored 2,820 runs in 50 innings at an average of 57.55, with 10 centuries and 13 fifties. His best score is 317. His runs have come at a strike rate of 87.52. In 19 Tests at home, Brook has made 1,300 runs at an average of 43.33, with three centuries and nine fifties. He has a much prolific record away from home, scoring 1,520 runs in 11 matches and 19 innings at an average of 80.00, with seven centuries and four fifties. His best score is 317.

Coming to the Test match, England ended the first session of day four at 164/3, needing 210 runs to win, with Harry Brook (38*) and Joe Root (23*) unbeaten.

After England opted to bat first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/83) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

At the end of session two on day four, England is 317/4, with Root (98*) and Jacob Bethell (1*) unbeaten. They need 57 runs to win the series 3-1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)