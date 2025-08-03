A video has gone viral of Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj, where he was gesturing to the crowd to cheer in "Virat Kohli-style" during Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London. After the end of the 72nd over, when the cameras panned towards Mohammed Siraj, the Indian speedster was seen encouraging the crowd to get behind the bowler. Notably, Prasidh Krishna bowled the 73rd over, and he removed dangerous Joe Root for 105 runs. Meanwhile, the ongoing fifth Test has entered its thrilling phase. Both teams are in a contest when the play resumes on Day 5. England needs 35 more runs to win the series 3-1, and India needs four wickets to level the five-match Test series 2-2. It is to be noted that England's Chris Woakes has been ruled out of this fifth Test after suffering a shoulder injury. However, it is unclear whether he will bat or not. If Woakes doesn't come out to bat, India needs three wickets to win The Oval Test. Joe Root Dedicates His 39th Test Century to Late Graham Thorpe, Star England Cricketer Wears ‘GT’ Headband During Celebration of Hundred in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Gestures Crowd to Cheer in 'Virat Kohli-Style'

"Virat Kohli-style" Siraj calls on the crowd 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/vaIW5wjYS6 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 3, 2025

