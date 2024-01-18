Mainz (Germany), Jan 18 (AP) A Bundesliga game scheduled for Friday between Mainz and Union Berlin has been postponed because of ice in the stadium, Mainz and the German league said Thursday.

Heavy snow on Wednesday has caused disruption across large parts of Germany. Host Mainz said it has concerns about “security risks for spectators” because of large amounts of ice in the stands at the MEWA Arena, particularly in a section for standing spectators, and on the roads leading to the stadium.

No new date has yet been set for the game.

It is the second Bundesliga game this season to be called off because of snow and ice. Both involved Union Berlin.

Bayern Munich's game with Union was postponed last month after heavy snow caused severe disruption in Munich. That rescheduled game is set to be played Wednesday. (AP)

