Munich, Oct 31 (AP) Robert Lewandowski scored his Bundesliga-leading 11th and 12th goals of the season as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-2 win over Union Berlin.

Bayern put Tuesday's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal firmly behind them after Lewandowksi scored a penalty and then a free kick in the space of nine first half minutes.

Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller were also on target for Bayern, who ended Union Berlin's run of 21 games unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga.

An eighth win in nine Bundesliga matches kept Bayern one point clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the standings. AP

