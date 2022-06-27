Berlin [Germany], June 27 (ANI): Sadio Mane will wear the number 17 at FC Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

The new signing opted for this squad number after considering the available options. Last week, the versatile attacking player signed for the German record champions until June 2025.

Sadio Mane in a statement said: "I picked out 17 from the free jersey numbers at FC Bayern and aim to celebrate many successes with my team and this number. Now I'm really looking forward to starting preparations for the season with my new teammates very soon."

The Mane jersey with the number 17 will be available in all FC Bayern stores and in the online store from Tuesday. So far, the number 17 at the German record champions has been worn by among others two-time treble winner Jerome Boateng, former captain Mark van Bommel, Christian Ziege and Thorsten Fink.

Mane left Generation Foot in his homeland of Senegal at the age of 19 to join Metz in France. After spells at RB Salzburg, where he won the Austrian Bundesliga title, and Southampton, in 2016 he signed for Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. He also played a leading role in the English giants' long-awaited Premier League title in 2020.

Last season Mane collected the EFL Cup and FA Cup, as well as being a runner-up in the Champions League and Premier League. The forward made a total of 269 competitive appearances for the Reds, scoring 120 goals.

He has also scored 31 goals in 89 appearances for the Senagal national team, having made his debut at the age of 20. In the winter he won the Africa Cup of Nations together with Bayern's Bouna Sarr. Mane was named African Footballer of the Year in 2019. (ANI)

