New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy accomplished his career-best rank of number seven while the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also reached a new peak in their career in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) Rankings.

In the rankings issued on Tuesday, Prannoy reached the seventh number spot in the men's singles category by jumping two spots, while Treesa-Gayatri climbed two spots to reach the world number 15 position, as per the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly’s Security Upgraded From ‘Y’ to ‘Z’ Category by West Bengal Government: Report.

"Prannoy and Treesa-Gayatri climb up to achieve their new career-high rank: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #BWFWorldRankings #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1658419251362009088

Also Read | IPL 2023: Ian Bishop Commends Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohammed Shami, Says' He Is an Outstanding Bowler'.

Prannoy and Treesa-Gayatri are currently part of the Indian team which is playing in the Sudirman Cup in China.

Prannoy had earlier reached the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships earlier in April, but his tournament was cut short due to injury.

Treesa and Gayatri had defeated the Indonesian duo of Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribika Sugiarto 17-21, 21-17, 21-18 in their round of 32 match of the Asian Championships, but pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)