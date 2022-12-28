Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Australia's injury woes continue to worsen with their star all-rounder Cameron Green breaking a bone in his finger, which has ruled him out of the upcoming third Test against South Africa in Sydney.

Green was struck on the finger by a rising Anrich Nortje delivery while batting late on the second day of the ongoing second Test against the Proteas and was forced to retire hurt, as per ICC.

Scans have revealed that Green has a small fracture to his right index finger and Australia would not take any risks with the in-form 23-year-old ahead of a hectic upcoming schedule.

While Green will bat again at the MCG if required, the right-armer would not get the chance to repeat his first-innings heroics with the ball when South Africa bats again in Melbourne.

Green picked up his maiden five-wicket haul on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, stepping up admirably after veteran quick Mitchell Starc picked up a finger injury of his own.

While the severity of Starc's injury is yet to be fully revealed, it is unlikely the left-armer will be available to bowl during the remainder of the second Test and Australia will be devoid of two of their best bowling options.

Green will sit out next week's third and final Test against the Proteas at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to ensure he recovers in time for the four-match series in India starting in February.

The clash against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be crucial in determining which sides qualify for next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia currently sits on top of the standings and is in the box seat to book a place in the 2023 decider, while India is holding on to the second spot following their recent series sweep over Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)