Australian all-rounder Cameron Green had to retire hurt in the 1st innings of the AUS vs SA 2nd Test. Green who came to bat after David Warner's injury, started well. But then in the fourth delivery of the 85th over, Green was hit on his right forefinger. This caused a cut on the knuckle and Green was unable to continue. Apart from Warner and Green, Steve Smith also suffered a knock. Starc also suffered a finger injury earlier in the match. David Warner Injures Self While Celebrating his Double Century, Retires Hurt After Reaching the Milestone in AUS vs SA 2nd Test Day 2.

Green Suffers Injury

Green Carried Out of the Field

Cameron Green retired hurt after being hit on finger by a ball from Anrich Nortje!! 😳#AUSvsSA #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/1X7PuYobCs — FaceTheFact! (@FaceTheFact7) December 27, 2022

