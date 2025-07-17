London, Jul 17 (AP) Canada forward Olivia Smith has become the first women's soccer player to be signed for one million pounds ($1.34 million).

Arsenal signed Smith from Liverpool on Thursday reportedly for the world record fee.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Sweden vs England: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SWE-W vs ENG-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

That fee would surpass the 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) Chelsea paid when signing Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave in January, which set a new benchmark in women's soccer.

“She's one of the most talented young players in the game and has huge potential for further development here at the club," Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley said.

Also Read | Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates Medal Winners of Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 (Watch Video).

Smith's move highlights the increase in spending in women's soccer with transfer records being broken on a regular basis in recent times.

Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji joined Bay FC from Madrid CFF for a record $788,000 last year and that figure was quickly exceeded by Girma's move to Chelsea. (AP) AM

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)