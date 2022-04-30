Girona (Spain), Apr 30 (PTI) The Indian duo of SSP Chawrasia and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour.

It was a disappointing week for the Indian duo as Chawrasia shot 76-73 while Sharma carded 80-72.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates of Football Game in India?.

South African Oliver Bekker took over the third round lead as he carded 67 in the third round.

He had rounds of 66-72 on first two days.

Also Read | SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 46.

The midway leader, Laurie Canter, who led by one after 36 holes, fell to second with a round of 70 on the third day. He is 9-under and two behind Bekker.

Lorenzo Gagli (71-72-65) and Edoardo Molinari (73-69-66) were tied for third place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)