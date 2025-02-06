Newcastle (England), Feb 6 (AP) The name of one of the mascots for the Newcastle vs. Arsenal match in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday brought back some memories of a classic Premier League fixture between the teams.

Rafael Tiote, the son of the late Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote, was a mascot for Newcastle at St. James' Park ahead of one of the club's biggest games in recent years.

The match came exactly 14 years to the day Rafael's father scored one of the most famous Premier League goals — an 87th-minute volley from long range to complete Newcastle's comeback from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 against Arsenal.

It was Tiote's only Premier League goal. He played for Newcastle from 2010-17.

Tiote, an Ivory Coast international, died in 2017 at the age of 30 after collapsing in training with Chinese team Beijing Enterprises.

Rafael Tiote was one of 11 children who walked out with a Newcastle player before the match in a club uniform. Tiote accompanied Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes. (AP)

