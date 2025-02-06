Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United might be struggling to get into top-four of the Premier League 2024-25 standings, but the side delivered a commanding performance against league’s second seed Arsenal in the cup-tie. Playing the two-legged semifinal match against Gunners, Newcastle United kept clean sheet in both matches and scored four goals. Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon scored in either halves in the second leg putting the side in the final of the Carabao cup 2024-25 competition. Arsenal Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2024-25

