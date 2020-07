Sheffield, Jul 11 (AP) Chelsea's bid for Champions League qualification hit a bump in losing at Sheffield United 3-0, with striker David McGoldrick ending his 11-month wait for an English Premier League goal by scoring in each half on Saturday.

After 1,615 minutes on the field and 42 shots this season, McGoldrick finally found the net by tapping in a finish from close range in the 18th minute at an empty Bramall Lane.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar, Irfan Pathan and Other Cricketers Wish Big B a Speedy Recovery.

After Oli McBurnie made it 2-0 in the 33rd, McGoldrick completed the latest impressive victory for a side in its first season back in the top flight by shooting past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after a mistake by substitute Toni Rudiger.

Chelsea stayed in third place, but could get overtaken by Leicester and Manchester United if they win their games in hand over the next two days.

Also Read | England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 4 Stat Highlights: Zak Crawley Registers Career-Best Test Score as ENG Lead by 170 Runs.

Fifth place will still secure a place in next season's Champions League if second-placed Manchester City fails in its bid to get a two-year European ban overturned in the courts.

City will discover the result of its appeal on Monday.

Sheffield United moved to a tie on points with sixth-placed Wolverhampton in its attempt to secure Europa League qualification, a feat that would have seemed highly unlikely at the start of the season.

Chris Wilder's team has beaten Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea over the past 10 days. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)