London, Aug 20 (AP) Chelsea sent Italy left back Emerson Palmieri on loan to French club Lyon for the rest of the season.

Emerson, who has spent the last 3 1/2 seasons at Chelsea, has dropped to third in the pecking order of left backs behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

He was a member of the Italy squad that won the European Championship this year, starting in the win over England in the final. (AP)

