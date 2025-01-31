Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Chennai Super Champs signed off their World Pickleball League (WPBL) campaign with an emphatic 3-2 win against the Hyderabad Superstars here on Friday.

Chennai thus finished fifth in the points table with 25 points as a result of two tie triumphs and eight victorious matches.

This was the second straight time that the Super Champs came from behind to land a decisive blow on the opponents, and it all began with their incredible men's doubles duo of Tanner Tomassi and Etienne Blaszkewycz storming past Ben Cawston and Kuldip Mahajan by 32-5 in the third match of the fixture.

It was an extraordinary effort by the Joey Farias-coached team, who didn't bog down after trailing the clash by two matches. Instead, they immediately got their act together and swamped past Hyderabad by registering one key win after another to sign off from the tournament on a formidable high.

Edward Perez faced a 21-17 setback against Ross Whittaker at the beginning of the match. Returning to the men's singles after Sonu Vishwakarma being fielded in the last couple of ties, Perez looked fresh and sharp in his movements.

His laudable reach allowed him to cover every blade of the court and win some breath-taking points, but Whittaker managed to prevail in an end-to-end contest.

A similar pattern unfolded when Thaddea Lock and Anna Clarice Patrimonio took court against the duo of Madalina Grigoriu and Ava Cavatio.

Both the pairs were relentless in their pursuit of every point, making it an exhilarating contest that eventually went in the favour of Hyderabad.

It took Tanner and Blaszkewycz to bring Chennai back in the contest as they simply steamrolled their way to a record victory, notching their fourth straight win in a row.

They embraced an indomitable aura, as Mahajan and Cawston were no match to their skilful prowess that signified every bit right with the Super Champs' franchise in the tournament.

Lock picked up on that momentum and built on it, sweeping aside Grigoriu by 21-15 in women's singles.

Loc made Grigoriu fight for every point and firmly controlled the pace of the proceedings until the very end.

The concluding mixed doubles fixture kept everyone on the edge as Sarah alongside Blaszkewycz beat Cavatio and Maxwell Freeman by a 11-10 margin.

