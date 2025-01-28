Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Mumbai Pickle Power defeated Chennai Super Champs 3-1 while Bengaluru Jawans got the better of Dilli Dilwale 3-2 in their respective World Pickleball League matches here on Tuesday.

In the first contest of the day, Bengaluru Jawans staged a comeback to beat Dilli Dillwale. Katerina Stewart's performances earned her the Player of the Tie accolade as Bengaluru bounced back from 1-2 down to seal the win.

In the men's singles, Bengaluru's Jack Foster showcased his trademark forehands, overpowering Eduardo Irizarry in a 27-10 victory to give his side an early lead.

The women's doubles saw a nail-biting contest between Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia of Bengaluru and Dilli's Lauren Mercado and Alexa Schull. Despite Bengaluru maintaining a narrow lead for much of the match, Dilli fought back in the closing moments to clinch a dramatic 13-11 victory, levelling the tie 1-1.

In the men's doubles, Marcello Jardim and Mauro Garcia of Bengaluru took on Dilli's Kenta Miyoshi and Leander Lazaro with both teams evenly matched and scores tied at 5-5 at half-time.

Dilli capitalised on the Spanish duo's errors to edge ahead and win 12-9, taking a 2-1 lead in the tie.

In the women's singles, Stewart dominated from the start against Schull, showcasing her skill and precision. She closed the game with an emphatic 34-5 victory, levelling the tie at 2-2.

The mixed doubles saw Stewart return alongside Garcia to face Dilli's Mercado and Willy Chung. Dilli took an early lead, but Stewart once again proved instrumental, driving Bengaluru to overturn the deficit. Bengaluru secured a 14-9 victory to win the tie 3-2.

In another match, Mumbai extended Chennai's winless streak. Their contest began with a men's singles match between Mumbai's Bartosz Karbownik and Chennai's Sonu Vishwakarma.

Sonu was leading 11-5 at half-time, but Bartosz clawed his way back into the game which ended in a 16-16 draw.

Mumbai took the lead as Sabrina Mendez and Glauka Carvajal Lane controlled the women's doubles, defeating Anna Patrimonio and Sarah Jane Lim 15-9.

Chennai, however, levelled the tie in the men's doubles as Etienne Blaszkewycz and Tanner Tomassi outplayed Eung Gwon Kim and Brandon Lane 16-8.

The women's singles match between Mumbai's Mihae Kwon and Chennai's Thaddea Lock saw the game tied at 13-13 at one stage, but the former pulled ahead to earn 18-15 victory.

In the mixed doubles, Glauka Lane and Brandon Lane demonstrated their strong chemistry once again, beating Blaszkewycz and Lim 15-8, for a 3-1 win for Mumbai.

Invented in 1965, pickleball is a racket or paddle sport where players compete in singles or doubles against each other, using a paddle to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.

