Paris, May 21 (AP) Attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki's excellent season with Lyon was rewarded Wednesday with a first call-up by France.

Cherki has been selected by coach Didier Deschamps for the semifinals of the Nations League next month.

France will play against Spain on June 5 in Stuttgart, with Germany and Portugal facing off in the other semifinal.

The 21-year-old Cherki, who has announced that he will leave Lyon after the club failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, scored eight league goals and provided the most assists (11) in the competition this season.

“This is the beginning of a beautiful adventure,” Cherki said.

Cherki's selection came amid reports he was being courted by Algeria, but Deschamps said that did not influence his decision.

“When I pick someone it is for our needs, not to stop them from doing something else,” Deschamps told reporters.

Another newcomer was Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu in a squad missing some high-profile defenders.

The latest to collect an injury was Arsenal center back William Saliba, who sustained a hamstring problem in the 1-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

“He's going to be out for a few weeks,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Dayot Upamecano and Jules Koundé were other defenders missing from Deschamps' squad, while midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is also out injured.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Lucas Chevalier (Lille), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Loic Badé (Sevilla), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), Clément Lenglet (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Mattéo Guendouzi (Lazio), Manu Koné (AS Roma), Adrien Rabiot (Marseille), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG)

Forwards : Désiré Doué (PSG), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Rayan Cherki (Lyon). (AP)

