Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 3 (ANI): Mohammedan Sporting Club head coach Andrey Chernyshov expressed his disappointment over his team's missed opportunities as they fell to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

In a thrilling, end-to-end encounter on Monday, Jamshedpur FC made the most of their opportunities to claim a 3-1 victory, handing Mohammedan SC their sixth defeat of the season. Chernyshov pointed to the absence of key midfielders Mirjalol Kasimov and Alexis Gomez, which left his side struggling to establish control from the outset.

Also Read | Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"We saw today how important players like Kasimov and Alexis are. It was a little bit of direct football from our side. We could not keep the ball..," he said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

Jamshedpur FC secured a commanding win over Mohammedan SC, opening the scoring with a stunning strike from Mohammad Sanan. Despite the setback, Mohammedan SC's coach Chernyshov believed his team was still in contention until a costly error shifted the game's momentum. Goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy mishandled a corner, allowing Javier Siverio to capitalise and double Jamshedpur's lead.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Contemplates Replacement for Irreplaceable Harry Kane Ahead of German Cup 2024-25 Clash Against Bayer Leverkusen.

Mohammedan SC had an opportunity to narrow the deficit in injury time, but Franca's penalty was expertly saved by Albino Gomes, who delivered an impressive performance with four crucial saves. Despite dominating possession, Mohammedan SC struggled to penetrate the final third, ultimately paying the price for their inefficiency in attack.

"We played a very good first half in the first 45 minutes and in the second half we went with this confidence that we want to win the match. But (then) this incredible goal.. they scored a very nice goal (through Sanan). Maybe it did not bring us down. But maybe after the mistake from our goalkeeper (for the second goal). It sometimes happens in football. But he helped us so many times in many matches, but today, it's okay. But we need to help him. We need to play in attack. We need to play more aggressively. At this moment, we went down and we tried to change the match with our substitutions but nothing happened. Only when we scored to make it 3-1, then we had more chances. We went to attack and we got a penalty," Chernyshov explained.

He added, "I said before the match, in football, you need to have quality and you need to be lucky. We had so many chances to score but we did not score and we received the goal. That is a problem. If you don't score, how will you win the match?" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)