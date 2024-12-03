Mumbai, December 3: Bayern Munich faces a formidable challenge in replacing its star striker, Harry Kane, ahead of the German Cup clash against Leverkusen on Tuesday evening. The 31-year-old suffered a muscle injury during the recent 1-1 league draw against Dortmund and immediately returned to Munich on a privately chartered plane to begin treatment. Coach Vincent Kompany now faces the difficult task of finding a suitable replacement. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

"It's impossible to replace him," said sporting director Christoph Freund, adding, "We can't afford a second Harry Kane; besides, it wouldn't be healthy for the squad's atmosphere."

Kane's importance to Bayern Munich is evident not only in his record as the top scorer last season but also in his contributions this year - 14 goals and nine assists in the national league alone. Across all competitions, Kane has already amassed 20 goals and nine assists in just 19 games, underscoring his significant value to the team, reports Xinhua.

Beyond his goals, Bayern will miss Kane's leadership and his role in integrating the squad, especially during crucial matches like the upcoming game against reigning German champion Leverkusen. Since joining from Tottenham, the England captain has become a key figure for the 2020 treble winners, both on and off the pitch. Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25: Jamal Musiala Scores Late to Secure Point for Vincent Kompany’s Side in First Der Klassiker of the Season.

Kompany described Kane as an "irreplaceable force," emphasizing the challenge Bayern faces without him. Adding to the difficulty is the underperformance of wingers such as Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, and Mathys Tel - players whose form will be crucial against Xabi Alonso's side.

Without Kane, Bayern's game structure will need adjustment. Reports suggest Thomas Muller, a former German international and a Bayern icon, may be an emergency option alongside young Mathys Tel and Gnabry. The timeline for Kane's return remains uncertain, with Freund saying, "We hope he can return for the last games in 2024."

He also stressed the importance of being cautious with Kane's recovery, given how crucial his contribution will be for Bayern in the UEFA Champions League's critical stages after the winter break. "He scored 20 goals, not to speak of his assists. That's why he is a star and irreplaceable for every team he is playing for," Kompany remarked. Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane Shines as Bayern Munich Down Augsburg to Hold Top Position in League Standings.

Speaking at the team's Christmas party on Sunday evening at a gourmet restaurant in Munich, Kompany remained optimistic about the upcoming match against Leverkusen. "We have several options and fully trust our squad," he said.

The former Burnley manager also highlighted the significance of the German Cup, particularly after Bayern's four failed attempts to reach the final in Berlin.

"We know about the challenge, but we will keep things as simple as always. We want to win the game and feel ready to do it on home soil," he concluded.

